Pakistan beat India in Women's Asia Cup
Web Desk
03:30 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
Source: PCB (Twitter)
SYLHET – Pakistan on Friday earned a 13-run win over arch-rival India in Women's Asia Cup being held in Bangladesh.

Batting first, the Pakistani side registered a total of 138 runs for a loss of 6 wickets. The Indian side were all out for 124 runs while chasing.

The match started at 12:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by nine wickets to win their second match in as many outings in the

ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS).

But on Thursday, Pakistan Women lost to Thailand.

