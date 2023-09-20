Venues for T20 World Cup 2024 unveiled

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) have confirmed three major USA cities – Dallas, Miami and New York – as the venues for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The USA is set to host the T20 World Cup for the first time, with Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York chosen as the venues for the grand event, the ICC said in a blog.

USA and West Indies were selected as co-hosts for the global tournament back in November 2021, when the ICC Board awarded them the hosting rights. The venues were chosen following an extensive evaluation of several options.

Modular stadium solutions will be applied to increase facilities for the upcoming event. An agreement has been reached for the construction of a 34,000-seat modular stadium in Eisenhower Park, a purpose-built sports and events park in Nassau County, New York, on awarding of the required permit next month.

Grand Prairie and Broward County will be increased in size by modular stadium solutions to expand seating, media and premium hospitality areas subject to final agreement.

Several other potential venues have been identified for pre-event matches and training. These include George Mason University in Washington, which is the home for Major League Cricket (MLC) team Washington Freedom.