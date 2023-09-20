Venues for T20 World Cup 2024 unveiled

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) have confirmed three major USA cities – Dallas, Miami and New York – as the venues for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.
The USA is set to host the T20 World Cup for the first time, with Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York chosen as the venues for the grand event, the ICC said in a blog.
USA and West Indies were selected as co-hosts for the global tournament back in November 2021, when the ICC Board awarded them the hosting rights. The venues were chosen following an extensive evaluation of several options.
Modular stadium solutions will be applied to increase facilities for the upcoming event. An agreement has been reached for the construction of a 34,000-seat modular stadium in Eisenhower Park, a purpose-built sports and events park in Nassau County, New York, on awarding of the required permit next month.
Grand Prairie and Broward County will be increased in size by modular stadium solutions to expand seating, media and premium hospitality areas subject to final agreement.
Several other potential venues have been identified for pre-event matches and training. These include George Mason University in Washington, which is the home for Major League Cricket (MLC) team Washington Freedom.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 20, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|295.5
|298.65
|Euro
|EUR
|320
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373.5
|377
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|78.9
|79.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.66
|797.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.87
|41.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.6
|43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|771.25
|779.25
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.2
|333.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,100
|PKR 2,580
