BISE Rawalpindi Class 9 Result 2025 – Check Results Online

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi is set to announce Class 9 Annual Examination results for 2025. Students across the region are celebrating their accomplishments after months of hard work.
Rawalpindi Board Class 9 Results
Results can be checked online through the BISE Rawalpindi portal, and the full result gazette is also available for reference.
Pindi Board SMS Code
For quick updates, students can send their roll number to 800296 and receive their results directly on their mobile phones.
Class 9 Results SMS Codes
|Board
|SMS Code
|800299
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Multan
|800293
|Sahiwal
|800292
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Sargodha
|800290
|D.G. Khan
|800295
|Bahawalpur
|800298
Other Punjab boards, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal, are also announcing their SSC (Class 9) results today.
