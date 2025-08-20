Latest

BISE Rawalpindi Class 9 Result 2025 – Check Results Online

By News Desk
Aug 20, 2025
Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi is set to announce Class 9 Annual Examination results for 2025. Students across the region are celebrating their accomplishments after months of hard work.

Rawalpindi Board Class 9 Results

Results can be checked online through the BISE Rawalpindi portal, and the full result gazette is also available for reference.

Pindi Board SMS Code

For quick updates, students can send their roll number to 800296 and receive their results directly on their mobile phones.

Class 9 Results SMS Codes

Board SMS Code
800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

Other Punjab boards, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal, are also announcing their SSC (Class 9) results today.

