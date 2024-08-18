Wildlife DG presents Rs2m cheque to Olympic star Arshad Nadeem 

LAHORE – Olympian Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal for Pakistan after 40 years at the Paris Olympics, was presented with a Rs2 million cheque as a gift by the Director General of Wildlife Punjab.

During his visit to Lahore Safari Park on Sunday, where he also planted a tree, Arshad Nadeem was warmly welcomed by DG Wildlife Punjab, Mudassar Riaz, and his team.

Speaking on the occasion, Arshad Nadeem said, "If you work with dedication and effort, Allah rewards you. If we stay united, we can overcome even the biggest challenges."

DG Wildlife Mudassar Riaz praised Arshad Nadeem for making history by winning the gold medal and emphasised that Pakistan has immense talent that needs support.