Customs thwart Rs40m heroin smuggling attempt at Karachi Airport

KARACHI - In a significant anti-narcotics operation, customs officials at Karachi Airport have successfully foiled a major drug smuggling attempt, recovering heroin valued at over Rs40 million. The operation led to the arrest of a passenger identified as Usman, who was attempting to board a flight to Malaysia.
Usman had ingeniously concealed the heroin in secret compartments within his suitcase, but his plan was thwarted during a routine search by vigilant customs officers. The authorities swiftly apprehended him, preventing the illicit drugs from leaving the country. Usman was booked on a Batik Air flight at the time of his arrest.
Following the seizure, the accused was taken into custody, and further legal proceedings have been initiated. The swift action by customs officials highlights the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking through Pakistan’s airports.
In a related operation, the Airport Security Force (ASF) conducted a raid at Peshawar Airport, seizing 978 grams of ice heroin from a passenger en route to Doha, Qatar. The heroin, valued at more than Rs15 million, was discovered concealed in the passenger's luggage. The suspect, identified as Umar, was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with the confiscated drugs for further investigation.
These back-to-back successes underscore the effectiveness of Pakistan’s airport security forces in intercepting narcotics and curbing international drug smuggling operations.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 18, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
