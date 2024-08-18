Customs thwart Rs40m heroin smuggling attempt at Karachi Airport

KARACHI - In a significant anti-narcotics operation, customs officials at Karachi Airport have successfully foiled a major drug smuggling attempt, recovering heroin valued at over Rs40 million. The operation led to the arrest of a passenger identified as Usman, who was attempting to board a flight to Malaysia.

Usman had ingeniously concealed the heroin in secret compartments within his suitcase, but his plan was thwarted during a routine search by vigilant customs officers. The authorities swiftly apprehended him, preventing the illicit drugs from leaving the country. Usman was booked on a Batik Air flight at the time of his arrest.

Following the seizure, the accused was taken into custody, and further legal proceedings have been initiated. The swift action by customs officials highlights the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking through Pakistan’s airports.

In a related operation, the Airport Security Force (ASF) conducted a raid at Peshawar Airport, seizing 978 grams of ice heroin from a passenger en route to Doha, Qatar. The heroin, valued at more than Rs15 million, was discovered concealed in the passenger's luggage. The suspect, identified as Umar, was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with the confiscated drugs for further investigation.

These back-to-back successes underscore the effectiveness of Pakistan’s airport security forces in intercepting narcotics and curbing international drug smuggling operations.