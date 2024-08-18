Search

ASI suspended for wearing vest in police station 

Web Desk
04:52 PM | 18 Aug, 2024
KARACHI – An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was suspended for wearing a vest in the police station in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area. 

Some women arrived at the Liaquatabad police station to report an issue, where the ASI was sitting in his office wearing a vest. Upon seeing the women, the ASI put on a shirt.

Due to the ASI's behavior, the women visiting the station faced discomfort.

Upon learning of the incident, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West took notice and suspended the ASI for his irresponsible conduct, ordering departmental action against him.

