Lecturer arrested for blackmailing female officer of education department on social media

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a lecturer of a college for blackmailing a woman officer of the education department on social media.
The action was taken by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing on a complaint of the officer. The suspect identified as Tufail Abbasi was nabbed from the Balida Town area.
An official of FIA told media that Abbasi had been harassing the woman officer on social media for several months.
He said objectionable videos of the victim were also recovered from the mobile phone of the suspect. A case has been registered against the suspect, launching further investigation into the matter.
Earlier this year, the FIA’s Faisalabad circle cyber crime wing arrested two suspects, one of them for sexual harassment of a woman and the other for committing an online fraud.
The suspect had allegedly uploaded objectionable videos and pictures of the complainant on social media.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
