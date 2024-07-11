Lecturer arrested for blackmailing female officer of education department on social media

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a lecturer of a college for blackmailing a woman officer of the education department on social media.

The action was taken by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing on a complaint of the officer. The suspect identified as Tufail Abbasi was nabbed from the Balida Town area.

An official of FIA told media that Abbasi had been harassing the woman officer on social media for several months.

He said objectionable videos of the victim were also recovered from the mobile phone of the suspect. A case has been registered against the suspect, launching further investigation into the matter.

Earlier this year, the FIA’s Faisalabad circle cyber crime wing arrested two suspects, one of them for sexual harassment of a woman and the other for committing an online fraud.

The suspect had allegedly uploaded objectionable videos and pictures of the complainant on social media.