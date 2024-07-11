Search

Crypto prices update: Bitcoin soars to $58K, Ethereum steadies above $3,100

Rimsha Amir
08:18 PM | 11 Jul, 2024
crypto prices

On July 11, the cryptocurrency market showcased a day of resurgence and volatility, with Bitcoin (BTC) reclaiming the $58,000 threshold and Ethereum (ETH) maintaining stability above $3,100. However, Solana (SOL) faced headwinds amidst broader market turbulence.

Bitcoin's Resilience and Market Dynamics

Bitcoin began the day with a slight retreat to $57,461, marking a 1.17% decline from the previous day. Despite this, strong inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs totaling $147.37 million, reported by Soso Value, propelled BTC back up to $58,221.34 by day's end. This recovery highlighted Bitcoin's robust recovery capability, despite a minor dip in market dominance to 53.47%.

Ethereum's Performance and Challenges

Meanwhile, Ethereum navigated a range between $3,055.95 and $3,148.41, closing at $3,122.94. ETH encountered resistance near the $3.2K level, a point of significant interest in the market, yet managed to mirror Bitcoin's upward momentum as the day progressed.

Solana's Volatility Amidst Market Trends

In contrast, Solana (SOL) experienced a 1.50% decline to settle at $140.52, reflecting broader market fluctuations. Notably, discussions around a potential SOL ETF launch, despite the absence of a futures market, suggested future optimism surrounding the cryptocurrency.

Standout Performers and Market Sentiment

Among the top performers, Stacks (STX) surged impressively by 13.38% to $1.57, followed by Lido DAO (LDO), which saw a 6% increase to $1.64. Conversely, Notcoin (NOT) led the decline with a 7.18% drop to $0.01559, accompanied by Flare (FLR) and Celestia (TIA), registering notable pullbacks.

Market Overview 

The global cryptocurrency market cap slightly decreased by 0.56%, reaching $2.12 trillion, with daily trading volumes declining marginally to $63.61 billion by close. This landscape underscores the inherent volatility of digital assets, where rapid price movements and investor sentiment dictate market dynamics.

As Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to assert their influence amidst market fluctuations, altcoins like Solana navigate both challenges and opportunities within the evolving crypto ecosystem.

