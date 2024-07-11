Crypto prices update: Bitcoin soars to $58K, Ethereum steadies above $3,100

On July 11, the cryptocurrency market showcased a day of resurgence and volatility, with Bitcoin (BTC) reclaiming the $58,000 threshold and Ethereum (ETH) maintaining stability above $3,100. However, Solana (SOL) faced headwinds amidst broader market turbulence.
Bitcoin began the day with a slight retreat to $57,461, marking a 1.17% decline from the previous day. Despite this, strong inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs totaling $147.37 million, reported by Soso Value, propelled BTC back up to $58,221.34 by day's end. This recovery highlighted Bitcoin's robust recovery capability, despite a minor dip in market dominance to 53.47%.
Meanwhile, Ethereum navigated a range between $3,055.95 and $3,148.41, closing at $3,122.94. ETH encountered resistance near the $3.2K level, a point of significant interest in the market, yet managed to mirror Bitcoin's upward momentum as the day progressed.
In contrast, Solana (SOL) experienced a 1.50% decline to settle at $140.52, reflecting broader market fluctuations. Notably, discussions around a potential SOL ETF launch, despite the absence of a futures market, suggested future optimism surrounding the cryptocurrency.
Among the top performers, Stacks (STX) surged impressively by 13.38% to $1.57, followed by Lido DAO (LDO), which saw a 6% increase to $1.64. Conversely, Notcoin (NOT) led the decline with a 7.18% drop to $0.01559, accompanied by Flare (FLR) and Celestia (TIA), registering notable pullbacks.
The global cryptocurrency market cap slightly decreased by 0.56%, reaching $2.12 trillion, with daily trading volumes declining marginally to $63.61 billion by close. This landscape underscores the inherent volatility of digital assets, where rapid price movements and investor sentiment dictate market dynamics.
As Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to assert their influence amidst market fluctuations, altcoins like Solana navigate both challenges and opportunities within the evolving crypto ecosystem.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
