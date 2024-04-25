Amidst negative global cues, the cryptocurrency market witnessed a notable downturn on Thursday, with Bitcoin dropping 4% to $64,278 and Ethereum declining over 3% to $3,156. This downward trend extended to other major cryptocurrencies, including Solana (-6.8%), XRP (-4%), Dogecoin (-6.4%), Toncoin (-6.5%), Cardano (-6%), Shiba Inu (-7.7%), and Avalanche (-9.1%), all registering losses.
According to the CoinDCX Research Team, the crypto market faced headwinds due to renewed tensions in the Middle East and concerns about China's economic health, which impacted investor confidence. Additionally, slowed inflows into Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) contributed to the prevailing negative sentiment. Consequently, the global cryptocurrency market cap fell by 3.9% to around $2.37 trillion within the last 24 hours.
Data from CoinMarketCap reveals that the total volume in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) stands at $6.33 billion, constituting 7.64% of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Meanwhile, the volume of all stablecoins has reached $76.85 billion, comprising 92.72% of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. In the same period, the market cap of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, dropped to $1.265 trillion, with Bitcoin's dominance currently at 53.39%, according to CoinMarketCap. BTC volume in the last 24 hours surged by 27.6% to $30.8 billion.
Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-Founder & CEO of Unocoin, provided insights into the technical outlook for Bitcoin, highlighting resistance at $67,687 and support at $63,654. Vishwanath suggested that bullish sentiment prevails above $65,825; however, a breach of this pivot point could trigger a downtrend.
As market participants navigate through these challenging conditions, close attention is being paid to key levels and indicators for potential shifts in market sentiment and price trajectories.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 25, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.81
|748.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
