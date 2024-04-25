Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
World

Global crypto market takes a hit as Bitcoin dips below $65.3K

Rimsha Amir
06:34 PM | 25 Apr, 2024
bitcoin

Amidst negative global cues, the cryptocurrency market witnessed a notable downturn on Thursday, with Bitcoin dropping 4% to $64,278 and Ethereum declining over 3% to $3,156. This downward trend extended to other major cryptocurrencies, including Solana (-6.8%), XRP (-4%), Dogecoin (-6.4%), Toncoin (-6.5%), Cardano (-6%), Shiba Inu (-7.7%), and Avalanche (-9.1%), all registering losses.

According to the CoinDCX Research Team, the crypto market faced headwinds due to renewed tensions in the Middle East and concerns about China's economic health, which impacted investor confidence. Additionally, slowed inflows into Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) contributed to the prevailing negative sentiment. Consequently, the global cryptocurrency market cap fell by 3.9% to around $2.37 trillion within the last 24 hours.

Data from CoinMarketCap reveals that the total volume in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) stands at $6.33 billion, constituting 7.64% of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Meanwhile, the volume of all stablecoins has reached $76.85 billion, comprising 92.72% of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. In the same period, the market cap of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, dropped to $1.265 trillion, with Bitcoin's dominance currently at 53.39%, according to CoinMarketCap. BTC volume in the last 24 hours surged by 27.6% to $30.8 billion.

Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-Founder & CEO of Unocoin, provided insights into the technical outlook for Bitcoin, highlighting resistance at $67,687 and support at $63,654. Vishwanath suggested that bullish sentiment prevails above $65,825; however, a breach of this pivot point could trigger a downtrend.

As market participants navigate through these challenging conditions, close attention is being paid to key levels and indicators for potential shifts in market sentiment and price trajectories.

Rimsha Amir

Content Writer

The author is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

World

06:34 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Global crypto market takes a hit as Bitcoin dips below $65.3K

04:48 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia ‘opens first liquor shop’ in Riyadh

11:59 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Malala faces backlash over collaboration with Hillary Clinton on ...

07:01 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Pink Moon Illuminates skies worldwide, including Pakistan

09:45 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

13 Jewish settlers detained for smuggling goats into Al-Aqsa compound ...

06:21 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

UK Parliament approves bill to send asylum seekers to Rwanda 

World

08:16 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

First Iran group leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah after 9 ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:35 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Here's the list of 50 free WiFi spots in Lahore

Gold & Silver

02:39 PM | 25 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see slight increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 25, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.30 74
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.81 748.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.93 40.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.61 912.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.28 58.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 723.48 731.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.52 77.22
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 305.43 307.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.51 7.66

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: