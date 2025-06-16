Pakistan appoints billionaire Bitcoin pioneer Michael Saylor as strategic Crypto Advisor

ISLAMABAD – billionaire tech executive and one of the world’s most influential Bitcoin advocates Michael Saylor has formally stepped into an advisory role with Pakistani government.

The cryto mogul will help forming country’s strategy toward cryptocurrency, blockchain integration, and sovereign digital asset management. He had high-level meetings with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Minister for Crypto and Blockchain Bilal Bin Saqib, with Saylor offering his support and guidance to help Pakistan navigate the global crypto economy.

“This is about establishing trust, consistency, and long-term vision,” he said, pushing for the same credibility that helped raise billions for MicroStrategy can also position Pakistan as a global leader in digital finance.

The appointment of Saylor as government advisor is being seen as a calculated move to signal Pakistan’s serious commitment to becoming a crypto-forward nation. He further stressed potential for Pakistan to attract global capital by showcasing a stable, innovation-driven regulatory framework.

Saylor was of view that markets don’t reward confusion; they reward clarity, as he told Pakistani officials, hinting that strong leadership and defined policy direction in digital finance can open the doors to major international investment.

Earlier this year, Bilal Bin Saqib unveiled Pakistan’s first-ever Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and announcement was met with global attention, positioning Pakistan as the first South Asian country to establish a state-held Bitcoin reserve.

Saylor’s involvement adds further credibility to the initiative. His advisory role will likely extend to optimizing the reserve’s structure, use cases, and integration into Pakistan’s broader economic and monetary strategy.

With over 40 million crypto wallet users and a young, tech-savvy population, Pakistan is now formalizing its digital asset policies. The newly formed Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA) and the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) are tasked with shaping regulations to attract international players.

Sharif led government also allocated 2,000 megawatts of surplus electricity to enable Bitcoin mining and AI data centers, further integrating digital innovation into national infrastructure.