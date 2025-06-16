Peshawar BRT fares increase from 1 July 2025

PESHAWAR – Authorities have decided to increase the fares of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system with effect from July 2025.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority has issued a notification, stating that the per stop fare will be increased by Rs10.

The transport department has stated that the fare is being increased due to rising inflation. It was further stated that increasing the fare is necessary to pull the BRT project out of financial loss.

Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is a public transport system launched to improve urban mobility in the city.

Spanning over 27 kilometers, the main corridor connects Chamkani to Hayatabad, covering key areas like Saddar, University Road, and Malik Saad Shaheed Road.

The BRT system includes dedicated lanes, 30 stations, and feeder routes to ensure easy access. Facilities include air-conditioned buses, free Wi-Fi, e-ticketing, disability-friendly access, and secure stations.

Designed to reduce traffic congestion and pollution, Peshawar BRT offers an affordable and efficient travel option for daily commuters across the city, promoting sustainable urban transport.