112,000 students to get laptops in Punjab budget 2025-26

LAHORE – Under the Chief Minister’s Laptop Scheme, Rs15.1 billion has been reserved to distribute laptops to students in the provincial budget 2025-26.

Rs8 billion has been allocated for Punjab’s universities, and eight new colleges are planned across the province.

Further, 112,000 students will be given laptops in the next fiscal year, and the School Wheel Program will be expanded to ensure better student transport access across the province.

Moreover, finance minister announced that the government has earmarked Rs494 billion for the social sector, out of which Rs148 billion has been allocated specifically for the education sector in the new budget.

To enhance the quality of education for low-income families, Rs35 billion will be spent under the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Programme, ensuring access to quality education for underprivileged children.

Additionally, Rs40 billion has been allocated for the uplift of government schools, including plans for outsourcing schools to improve their standards and bring them at par or even better than private institutions.

Moreover, the Merit Scholarship Programme will receive Rs15 billion to provide enhanced educational opportunities to deserving students.