Punjab presents supplementary budget for FY2024-25 with over Rs510b in extra expenditures

LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly was presented with the supplementary budget for the fiscal year 2024–25, revealing that the provincial government incurred over Rs510.9 billion in additional expenditures.

According to the budget documents, Rs875 million were spent on the Chief Minister’s Minority Card and Rs49 million on a Sikh pilgrimage event at Hazuri Bagh. An additional Rs500 million was allocated for security equipment at the Punjab Civil Secretariat.

Major expenses include Rs8.5 billion for repairs of the provincial government’s helicopter, and Rs18.57 billion for creating new positions for paramedics. Rs527.1 million were spent on border checkposts, and Rs586.2 million on 25 bulletproof vehicles for the Counter-Terrorism Department.

The Ajoka Theatre received Rs10 million, and a journalists’ delegation was granted Rs4 million. A major chunk — Rs25 billion — was spent on land acquisition for a Medical City, while the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” housing scheme cost Rs65.65 billion. Electric buses accounted for Rs9.33 billion in spending.

Additionally, Rs271.8 million were used for a feasibility study for the Glass Train project, Rs50 million for the NAB Complex in Lahore, and Rs100 million for the security of foreign staff working on the Orange Line Metro Train project.

Rs1.399 billion were paid for COVID-19 vaccine dues, while Rs3 billion were spent on establishing the Sahulat Bazaar Authority. Loans of Rs10 billion were granted to the LDA, Rs2 billion to the Punjab Saaf Pani Authority, and Rs1 billion to the University of Engineering and Technology.