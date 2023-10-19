Pakistani rupee edges up against US dollar days after losing month-long winning streak

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee again gains traction against the US dollar, moving up by nearly Rs2 in the inter-bank market.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency was hovering at Rs278.50, moving up around 0.70 percent.

In the previous session, PKR sustained losses, as the currency fell to 280.29 after touching Rs275 in interbank.

The rupee touched its low in early September 5, but the stern measures and massive crackdown brought local currency on track and it witnessed the longest appreciation runs in recent times.