Nawaz Sharif's warrants suspended in Toshakhana case

10:49 AM | 19 Oct, 2023
Nawaz Sharif’s warrants suspended in Toshakhana case
ISLAMABAD – An accountability court has suspended permanent warrant of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case.

The court on a petition suspended warrant against Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana reference till October 24. It however mentioned that warrant forwill be restored if Mr Sharif fails to appear in court on deadline.

Accountability Court has reserved a verdict on issuing protective bail to PML-N chief and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case.

The three-time premier, who is set to arrive in his homeland after four years, approached Islamabad’s accountability court for suspension of perpetual warrants issued against him. 

After brief arguments, the court reserved decision on the petition. Advocate Qazi Misbah represented Nawaz , saying his client is return on October 21 and looking for warrants suspended till October 24.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft watchdog apprised the court that he had no objection if the accused wanted to surrender in court.

The accountability court judge asked that the perpetual warrants were issued in October 2020 and why Mr Sharif had not appeared in court since then. His counsel said Nawaz visited Britain on medical grounds and his petition was still pending in the Lahore High Court.

The verdict on suspension of warrants was then reserved, and it will be announced today.

More to follow...

