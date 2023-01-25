Search

BusinessPakistanTop News

Exchange giants decide to remove cap on dollar to hammer black market

Web Desk 12:27 AM | 25 Jan, 2023
Exchange giants decide to remove cap on dollar to hammer black market
Source: File photo

KARACHI – Money exchange companies have come up with a counter strategy and decided to remove the cap on the US dollar amid a growing artificial demand for the greenback in the market.

As local currency depreciated due to depleting foreign exchange reserves held by the country’s central bank, a black market emerged for US dollar in the cash-strapped nation.

After today’s huddle, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Chairman Malik Bostan announced removal of the self-imposed price cap to sell and buy the 'hot currency'.

The ECAP chairman said the move was aimed at curbing the artificial demand in the market, which impacted the exchange rate, besides causing a shortage of US dollar in the open market.

Money exchangers also announced taking the State Bank of Pakistan governor into confidence and urged the masses to cooperate in the national interest. As of now, the greenback is being traded at different rates; one from SBP, the other from exchange companies, and then comes the black market rate.

The ECAP chairman also hinted at normalcy if dollar is allowed to trade at the market value, saying people will shift from irregular market to legal channels.

Malik Bostan said the dollar-starved nation is going through a crisis and each US dollar counts.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan expects dollar influx from next week, says SBP governor amid economic turmoil

06:40 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Alarming as Pakistan foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank drop further to $4.3bn

10:43 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Moonis Elahi’s friend ‘abducted’ by men riding black Vigo vehicles in Lahore

04:18 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Sindh High Court tells PTA and FIA to remove objectionable content on Kubra Khan

12:19 AM | 6 Jan, 2023

Miftah claims Dar hatched plot to remove him as finance minster

06:06 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear facilities despite frosty ties

01:29 PM | 1 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Exchange giants decide to remove cap on dollar to hammer black market

12:27 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24th January 2023

07:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 24, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.75 240.25
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs161,950.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs148,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 171,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 188,900 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: