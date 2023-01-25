Ali Zafar tells 'real story' behind Meesha Shafi's sexual harassment allegations

For an artist with grandeur like Pakistani singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar's, controversies are part of their life.

Having received the Pride of Performance Award from the Government of Pakistan in 2021 and a Filmfare Award nomination in 2011, Zafar has come a long way.

Despite winning coveted awards, the Jhoom singer's career was marred by sexual harassment allegations levelled by fellow artist Meesha Shafi. Although minute details of the case have remained under the wraps, the Channo singer recently sat down to discuss the matter.

Shafi had alleged that Zafar harassed her sexually multiple times. Zafar responded with a defamation suite worth Rs1 billion against Shafi for slander under the Defamation Ordinance 2002. He claimed that Shafi had caused a "tremendous damage" to his "reputation, goodwill, livelihood" through "false, slanderous, and defamatory" allegations.

In December 2020, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing found the Dasht-e-Tanhai singer and eight others guilty of running a defamatory drive on social media against the Dear Zindagi actor damaging his reputation.

The Teefa In Trouble actor appeared on The Talk Talk Show with Hassan Choudary where he talked about the allegations and how the situation unfolded.

Zafar stated, “I saw this coming. I told the actual story to my friends and they told me I made a mistake by hiding it from the public. Although I wanted to resolve the matter through court I didn’t know that the judicial system would make me wait for so long to seek justice. I believe sane people have now understood the real matter without me having to explain."

The singer added, "The truth is, I secured a huge contract and soon after, I started receiving threats to quit the project as soon as possible. However, I didn’t back off. Lo and behold, this controversy started making rounds on the internet. I was blackmailed, but I continued, obviously, because these projects are my bread and butter."

The Ae Dil singer further said," That one tweet by Meesha ruined my future projects. It has been 5 years and here I am, still waiting for the verdict which is pending because she [Meesha] does not show up at the court. Everything I have stated is facts, not my opinions."

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo pic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

Talking about the aftermath of the case, the Julie crooner said, “My losses can’t be stated in words, I lost contracts worth crores, and they've all been documented. For two to three years, I stayed at home because there was no work, but I was grateful. This setback let me appreciate my relationships more than I did before. I am at that point in my life where I love those who have done me wrong."

On the work front, Zafar's recent singles include Six Pack Abs, Tu Hi Hai, Taarefon Se, Pareshan Kyun Lage Tu, Mere Dildar Sanam and Dil Karey.