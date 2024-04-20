‘Big Savings’: Pak Suzuki announces new installment plans for various cars

LAHORE – Pak Suzuki, the leading automaker in Pakistan, and Habib Metro Bank (HMB) have joined hands to bring unmatchable benefits to Suzuki customers through “BIG SAVINGS” joint promotion.
“In these times of inflationary trends and high auto financing mark-up rates; this scheme comes with outstanding financing offer up to 18 percent fixed rate- fixed throughout period of financing for customer,” read official announcement.
The new installment scheme is applicable to Alto AGS, Wagon R AGS, Cultus VXL and Swift GLX CVT models. The customers can save up to Rs800,000 if they buy the above mentioned models under this scheme.
Monthly installments mentioned in the announcement are inclusive of insurance and tracker and are subjected to change.
The above mentioned calculations are based on current Ex-factory prices, 30% equity 5 years tenure for Alto, WagonR and Cultus.
However, calculations are based on current Ex-factory prices, 45% equity and 3 years tenure for Swift.
Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.