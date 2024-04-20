‘Big Savings’: Pak Suzuki announces new installment plans for various cars

LAHORE – Pak Suzuki, the leading automaker in Pakistan, and Habib Metro Bank (HMB) have joined hands to bring unmatchable benefits to Suzuki customers through “BIG SAVINGS” joint promotion.

“In these times of inflationary trends and high auto financing mark-up rates; this scheme comes with outstanding financing offer up to 18 percent fixed rate- fixed throughout period of financing for customer,” read official announcement.

The new installment scheme is applicable to Alto AGS, Wagon R AGS, Cultus VXL and Swift GLX CVT models. The customers can save up to Rs800,000 if they buy the above mentioned models under this scheme.

Monthly installments mentioned in the announcement are inclusive of insurance and tracker and are subjected to change.

The above mentioned calculations are based on current Ex-factory prices, 30% equity 5 years tenure for Alto, WagonR and Cultus.

However, calculations are based on current Ex-factory prices, 45% equity and 3 years tenure for Swift.