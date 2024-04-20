Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Business

‘Big Savings’: Pak Suzuki announces new installment plans for various cars

04:55 PM | 20 Apr, 2024
‘Big Savings’: Pak Suzuki announces new installment plans for various cars
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pak Suzuki, the leading automaker in Pakistan, and Habib Metro Bank (HMB) have joined hands to bring unmatchable benefits to Suzuki customers through “BIG SAVINGS” joint promotion. 

“In these times of inflationary trends and high auto financing mark-up rates; this scheme comes with outstanding financing offer up to 18 percent fixed rate- fixed throughout period of financing for customer,” read official announcement.

The new installment scheme is applicable to Alto AGS, Wagon R AGS, Cultus VXL and Swift GLX CVT models. The customers can save up to Rs800,000 if they buy the above mentioned models under this scheme. 

Monthly installments mentioned in the announcement are inclusive of insurance and tracker and are subjected to change.

The above mentioned calculations are based on current Ex-factory prices, 30% equity 5 years tenure for Alto, WagonR and Cultus.

However, calculations are based on current Ex-factory prices, 45% equity and 3 years tenure for Swift.

Facebook Comments

Business

04:55 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

‘Big Savings’: Pak Suzuki announces new installment plans for ...

11:59 AM | 20 Apr, 2024

Saudi Riyal to PKR Rate Today- SAR to Rupee - 20 April 2024

10:31 AM | 20 Apr, 2024

Pakistan’s Finance Minister hopeful of new IMF loan agreement in May

05:15 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Sales tax on CNG supply increased by up to Rs65 per kg

04:50 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

HBL brings Tekken tournament for women in Lahore

10:26 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Rupee appreciates against US dollar in inter-day trading

Business

09:02 AM | 18 Apr, 2024

Pakistan’s Finance Minister meets Donald Lu, IMF officials in ...

10:51 AM | 18 Apr, 2024

Eight Pakistani banks fined Rs75million over irregularities

Advertisement

Latest

04:55 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

‘Big Savings’: Pak Suzuki announces new installment plans for various cars

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 20 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: