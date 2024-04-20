Mohammad Rizwan likely to become vice-captain of Pakistan team

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to appoint wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as vice-captain of the national team.

Reports said skipper Babar Azam, coaching staff and selection committee had threw weight behind Rizwan.

The right-hand batsman will continue his role as the vice-captain even after conclusion of the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series as ICC Men’s T20I World Cup is set to begin later this year.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the second game of the five-match T20I at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium today April 20.