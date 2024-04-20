Search

Karachi weather: Rain chances drop, clear skies expected this weekend

06:04 PM | 20 Apr, 2024
Karachi Weather Forecast

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has provided an update on Karachi's weather forecast, indicating a significant decrease in the likelihood of rainfall. Initially predicted rainstorms with strong winds have diminished as the western winds exit Sindh, leaving the city under cloudy skies.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz mentioned that the rain system originating from Balochistan is shifting towards Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suggesting potential heavy rains in these regions. Presently, Karachi records a temperature of 29 degrees Celsius with 52% humidity, accompanied by light westward winds blowing at 27 km/h. Forecasts from the Met Office anticipate clear weather in Karachi starting Saturday, with no rainfall anticipated for the upcoming week.

Previously, the Met Office had reported the entry of a potent westerly wave into the western regions of Pakistan on April 16, extending to Balochistan by April 17 and further to the upper parts by April 18. This weather system resulted in heavy rain and thunderstorms across various regions, including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, select areas of Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Tragically, weather-related incidents, including lightning strikes, have claimed over 65 lives across Pakistan until April 17, as reported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). April's rainfall has exceeded historical averages, raising concerns over a potentially rising death toll in the coming days.

