Karachi weather: Rain chances drop, clear skies expected this weekend

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has provided an update on Karachi's weather forecast, indicating a significant decrease in the likelihood of rainfall. Initially predicted rainstorms with strong winds have diminished as the western winds exit Sindh, leaving the city under cloudy skies.
Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz mentioned that the rain system originating from Balochistan is shifting towards Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suggesting potential heavy rains in these regions. Presently, Karachi records a temperature of 29 degrees Celsius with 52% humidity, accompanied by light westward winds blowing at 27 km/h. Forecasts from the Met Office anticipate clear weather in Karachi starting Saturday, with no rainfall anticipated for the upcoming week.
Previously, the Met Office had reported the entry of a potent westerly wave into the western regions of Pakistan on April 16, extending to Balochistan by April 17 and further to the upper parts by April 18. This weather system resulted in heavy rain and thunderstorms across various regions, including Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, select areas of Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.
Tragically, weather-related incidents, including lightning strikes, have claimed over 65 lives across Pakistan until April 17, as reported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). April's rainfall has exceeded historical averages, raising concerns over a potentially rising death toll in the coming days.
Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
