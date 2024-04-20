Pakistan rejects US sanctions over missile allegations

Pakistan has strongly dismissed US sanctions on commercial entities allegedly linked to its ballistic missile program, terming the accusations unjustified. The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, condemned the move, emphasizing the lack of evidence supporting such allegations.

In a statement addressing media queries regarding the US decision, Baloch highlighted previous instances where commercial entities faced sanctions without substantial evidence. She stressed the need to avoid arbitrary application of export controls and urged for objective discussions to ensure access to technology for socio-economic development.

Pakistan has consistently advocated for transparent end-use verification mechanisms to protect legitimate commercial users from discriminatory export controls. The FO highlighted its rejection of the political misuse of export regulations, citing concerns over regional security imbalances caused by selective arms licensing.

The US sanctions targeted three Chinese companies and one Belarusian firm allegedly involved in Pakistan's missile program. According to the US State Department, these entities facilitated the production and delivery of ballistic missiles, including long-range variants. The move aligns with the US's broader efforts to bolster global non-proliferation measures.

This latest development follows similar sanctions imposed in October 2023 on three Chinese companies for their role in supplying parts and equipment to Pakistan's ballistic missile program. Pakistan's rejection of these sanctions underscores its commitment to defending its commercial interests amidst international scrutiny.