Pakistan rejects US sanctions over missile allegations

Pakistan has strongly dismissed US sanctions on commercial entities allegedly linked to its ballistic missile program, terming the accusations unjustified. The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, condemned the move, emphasizing the lack of evidence supporting such allegations.
In a statement addressing media queries regarding the US decision, Baloch highlighted previous instances where commercial entities faced sanctions without substantial evidence. She stressed the need to avoid arbitrary application of export controls and urged for objective discussions to ensure access to technology for socio-economic development.
Pakistan has consistently advocated for transparent end-use verification mechanisms to protect legitimate commercial users from discriminatory export controls. The FO highlighted its rejection of the political misuse of export regulations, citing concerns over regional security imbalances caused by selective arms licensing.
The US sanctions targeted three Chinese companies and one Belarusian firm allegedly involved in Pakistan's missile program. According to the US State Department, these entities facilitated the production and delivery of ballistic missiles, including long-range variants. The move aligns with the US's broader efforts to bolster global non-proliferation measures.
This latest development follows similar sanctions imposed in October 2023 on three Chinese companies for their role in supplying parts and equipment to Pakistan's ballistic missile program. Pakistan's rejection of these sanctions underscores its commitment to defending its commercial interests amidst international scrutiny.
Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
