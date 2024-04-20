Deployment of Pakistan Army troops approved for security of by-elections 2024

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has approved the deployment of paramilitary forces and the Pakistan Army for the by-elections scheduled for tomorrow April 21.

The Ministry of Interior has issued directives in this regard after the federal government approved the stringent measures for the by-elections in order to avoid any untoward situation.

Paramilitary and the Pakistan Army troops will be used as Quick Response Forces. Military personnel will be deployed outside the polling stations on the third tier for security so that any emergency situation can be dealt within a timely manner.

The paramilitary forces and the Pakistan Army will be available in 21 constituencies from today until April 22.

By-elections on 21 vacant seats of national and provincial assemblies will be held tomorrow (April 21).

The Election Commission of Pakistan said that polling will be held on five National Assembly seats, twelve Punjab Assembly seats, two seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and two seats of Balochistan Assembly.