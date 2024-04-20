Search

Pakistan

Deployment of Pakistan Army troops approved for security of by-elections 2024

03:07 PM | 20 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has approved the deployment of paramilitary forces and the Pakistan Army for the by-elections scheduled for tomorrow April 21.

The Ministry of Interior has issued directives in this regard after the federal government approved the stringent measures for the by-elections in order to avoid any untoward situation.  

Paramilitary and the Pakistan Army troops will be used as Quick Response Forces. Military personnel will be deployed outside the polling stations on the third tier for security so that any emergency situation can be dealt within a timely manner.

The paramilitary forces and the Pakistan Army will be available in 21 constituencies from today until April 22.

By-elections on 21 vacant seats of national and provincial assemblies will be held tomorrow (April 21).

The Election Commission of Pakistan said that polling will be held on five National Assembly seats, twelve Punjab Assembly seats, two seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and two seats of Balochistan Assembly.

Facebook Comments

04:55 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

‘Big Savings’: Pak Suzuki announces new installment plans for various cars

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 20 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

