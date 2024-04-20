Internet, mobile phone services shutdown expected in these cities during by-elections

LAHORE – Pakistani government is expected to suspend mobile phone services in over dozen cities on by-election day, citing security threats.

A report shared by ARY News said internet and mobile services are likely to remain suspended in several major cities during the upcoming by-elections in Pakistan.

The internet suspension is expected as the South Asian nation is witnessing uptick in terror attacks. Punjab home ministry also requested federal interior ministry to suspend internet services on the day of the by-elections.

The suspension is expected to affect including Lahore, DG Khan, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Sadiq Abad, Chakwal, Talagang, Alipur, Zafarwal, Bhakkar, Kasur, Alipur and Kot Chatta.

The provincial government also imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in districts where the by-elections are being held.

The by-elections are all set for April 21, with 47 candidates contesting for five National Assembly seats and 16 Provincial Assembly seats.