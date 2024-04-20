Internet, mobile phone services shutdown expected in these cities during by-elections

LAHORE – Pakistani government is expected to suspend mobile phone services in over dozen cities on by-election day, citing security threats.
A report shared by ARY News said internet and mobile services are likely to remain suspended in several major cities during the upcoming by-elections in Pakistan.
The internet suspension is expected as the South Asian nation is witnessing uptick in terror attacks. Punjab home ministry also requested federal interior ministry to suspend internet services on the day of the by-elections.
The suspension is expected to affect including Lahore, DG Khan, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Sadiq Abad, Chakwal, Talagang, Alipur, Zafarwal, Bhakkar, Kasur, Alipur and Kot Chatta.
The provincial government also imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in districts where the by-elections are being held.
The by-elections are all set for April 21, with 47 candidates contesting for five National Assembly seats and 16 Provincial Assembly seats.
Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.