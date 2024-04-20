Search

PakistanTop News

By-elections 2024 on Sunday - total constituencies, candidates, full schedule

Web Desk
03:33 PM | 20 Apr, 2024
LAHORE—By-elections for 21 national and provincial seats across Pakistan are scheduled for Sunday, April 21. 

The original plan was to hold elections for 23 constituencies, but two have already had their results announced. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was elected unopposed from NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad, while Zubair Ahmad Junejo was elected from PS-80 Dadu.

Meanwhile, voting will occur in NA-8 Bajaur, where an independent candidate, Rehan Zeb, was shot down just days before the election. His brother, Mubabark Zeb, is running for the seat as an independent candidate.

Elections will also be held in NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan-I, vacated by Ali Amin Gandapur; NA-119 Lahore-III, vacated by Maryam Nawaz; NA-132 Kasur-II, vacated by Shehbaz Sharif; and NA-196 Kamber Shadadkot-I, vacated by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. In total, 50 candidates will compete for the five National Assembly seats up for grabs.

In Punjab, 174 candidates will run for 12 provincial constituencies. There are 4,044,552 eligible voters in Punjab, and 2,601 polling stations have been established.

Lahore will hold elections for one National Assembly and four provincial assembly constituencies, with voting starting at 8 am and ending at 5 pm.

Ali Pervaiz Malik of the PML-N and Shahzad Farooq of the Sunni Ittehad Council are among the 11 candidates vying for NA-119. In PP-147, 11 candidates, including Malik Riaz and Muhammad Khan Madni, compete. Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui and Qaiser Shahzad are among 14 candidates running for the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) in PP-149. 

Chaudhry Nawaz of the PML-N and Chaudhary Moonis Elahi of the Sunni Ittehad Council are among 22 candidates running for PP-158. Rashid Minhas of the PML-N and Muhammad Yousaf of the Sunni Ittehad Council are among the 20 candidates competing for PP-164.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are two provincial constituencies with 1,471,000 voters. The ECP has established 892 polling stations, 139 of which are sensitive, and 49 candidates are contesting. In Sindh, NA-196 has only two candidates, with 4,237,781 voters eligible to vote. 

A total of 303 polling stations have been set up, 158 of which are sensitive. Finally, in Balochistan, by-elections will be held in two provincial constituencies, BP 20 and BP 22, with 354 polling stations for 396,246 voters.

