Peshawar man jailed for second marriage without first wife’s permission

PESHAWAR – A court in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital city on Saturday awarded three-month jail sentence to a man for solemnising second marriage without the permission of his first wife.

The verdict was announced by a judge of the family court in Peshawar. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs5,000 on the convict Sajjad Khan, stating that he would serve another 15 days in jail in case of not paying the fine.

Police took the man into custody and shifted him to the Central Jail after the ruling was issued by the court in the second marriage case.

Sajjad’s first wife had moved the court after he learnt about his second marriage.

According to Pakistani law, a man can only marry again if he has permission from his first wife. If he marries without her nod, he can be punished by up to five years in jail and a fine of up to Rs500,000.