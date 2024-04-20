Search

Pakistan

Peshawar man jailed for second marriage without first wife’s permission

04:14 PM | 20 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – A court in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital city on Saturday awarded three-month jail sentence to a man for solemnising second marriage without the permission of his first wife. 

The verdict was announced by a judge of the family court in Peshawar. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs5,000 on the convict Sajjad Khan, stating that he would serve another 15 days in jail in case of not paying the fine. 

Police took the man into custody and shifted him to the Central Jail after the ruling was issued by the court in the second marriage case. 

Sajjad’s first wife had moved the court after he learnt about his second marriage. 

According to Pakistani law, a man can only marry again if he has permission from his first wife. If he marries without her nod, he can be punished by up to five years in jail and a fine of up to Rs500,000.

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 20 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

