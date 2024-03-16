Lahore man fined, jailed over second marriage without first wife’s permission

LAHORE – A family court has sentenced a resident of Lahore to event months in prison, and slapped Rs5lac fine for getting hitched for second time without taking permission from his first wife.
Judge Adnan Liaqat of family court stated that accused Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan contracted second marriage sans permission of first wife, in violation of Section 6(5) of the Muslim Family Law Ordinance.
The judge stressed that written permission from the first wife is crucial before tying the knot for the second time.
Khan's first wife Zona Nasar moved court against his husband who married with another woman without permission from his first wife.
In Pakistan, any man who contracts second marriage, Polygamy practice, without permission of first wife or the arbitration council can face imprisonment for up to one year and a fine of up to Rs500,000.
The first wife holds right to seek maintenance for herself and her children from her husband through the union council.
Punishment for polygamy is less severe in other countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran where nationals can marry up to four wives without penalty. In Iran, the maximum number of wives is two.
In Pakistan, there have been debate for the government to change the law on polygamy. Some opine that law is unfair to men and it violates their right to freedom of religion while others called polygamy outdated practice that should be banned.
Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.07
|184.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
