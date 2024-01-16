Search

Pakistan

French-Pakistani woman arrested in AJK for 'marrying and selling brides'

Web Desk
09:23 PM | 16 Jan, 2024
French-Pakistani woman arrested in AJK for 'marrying and selling brides'

MIRPUR – A woman with dual French-Pakistani citizenship has been arrested in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, for her alleged links with a human trafficking network, which exploits women through fraudulent marriages and then traffics them abroad.

Police say the woman is originally from Jhelum.

An inquiry was initiated by law enforcement agencies on the request of the family of one of the victims. Chaudhry Ramzan, father of the victim, said the accused, disguised as a man named Shaaban, married his daughter and then secured French visa for her via Dubai.

During the marriage, the victim's family was unaware of Shaaban's true identity as a woman.

Ramzan revealed that the criminal gang subjected his daughter to torture and attempted to sell her at various locations.

Fortunately, after considerable efforts, the girl was safely relocated to France. Upon discovering that the accused has returned to Pakistan in search of another girl, Ramzan promptly notified the police. He pleaded for his daughter's repatriation to Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of justice to prevent similar tragedies in future.

The French-Pakistani citizen has been taken into custody by the police and investigation into the matter is under way.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

04:20 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 violence case

11:23 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Lt Gen (r) Hidayatur Rehman made AJK Public Service Commission ...

09:50 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Motorways M1, M-5 and various points closed for traffic amid dense ...

06:42 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Pakistani PM lands in Switzerland visit to attend World Economic ...

09:27 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan says he doesn't know who has been given PTI ticket and who ...

09:32 AM | 13 Jan, 2024

Pakistani forces eliminate two terrorists in Waziristan operation: ...

Pakistan

01:21 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

750 Prize Bond Draw Result List 2024

11:42 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Pakistan announces new petrol, diesel prices today; Check latest ...

06:12 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: KP's capital shivers under the grip of cold ...

12:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Inside big fat wedding of Faisal Vawda’s daughter

09:05 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

PTI candidates to contest election independently for 22 National ...

11:39 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Petrol price decreased for next fortnight

Advertisement

Latest

09:48 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain banned for two years for breaching ICC anti-corruption code

Gold & Silver Rate

05:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

Forex

Rupee sees marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal in Open-market

Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 303.5 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.24 754.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.2 41.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.4 919.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 728.8 736.8
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 329.12 331.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 16th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: