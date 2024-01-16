French-Pakistani woman arrested in AJK for 'marrying and selling brides'

MIRPUR – A woman with dual French-Pakistani citizenship has been arrested in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, for her alleged links with a human trafficking network, which exploits women through fraudulent marriages and then traffics them abroad.

Police say the woman is originally from Jhelum.



An inquiry was initiated by law enforcement agencies on the request of the family of one of the victims. Chaudhry Ramzan, father of the victim, said the accused, disguised as a man named Shaaban, married his daughter and then secured French visa for her via Dubai.

During the marriage, the victim's family was unaware of Shaaban's true identity as a woman.

Ramzan revealed that the criminal gang subjected his daughter to torture and attempted to sell her at various locations.

Fortunately, after considerable efforts, the girl was safely relocated to France. Upon discovering that the accused has returned to Pakistan in search of another girl, Ramzan promptly notified the police. He pleaded for his daughter's repatriation to Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of justice to prevent similar tragedies in future.

The French-Pakistani citizen has been taken into custody by the police and investigation into the matter is under way.