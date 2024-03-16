Toyota CBU cars see big price reduction in Pakistan; Check latest rates here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's auto market remains in dire straits with back to back price hike over the last two years that also dented sales but Indus Motor Company (IMC) lowered prices of its imported cars.

The Japanese auto maker announced new Retail Selling Prices (RSPs) for two of the imported units Toyota Camry 2.5L Hybrid, and Land Cruiser 300 ZX.

Toyota Cars Price in Pakistan

Model Old Price New Price Difference Toyota Camry 2.5L Hybrid Rs.53,859,000 Rs.29,990,000 Rs.23,869,000 Land Cruiser 300 ZX Rs.156,829,000 Rs.120,000,000 Rs.36,829,000

Toyota's classic Camry 2.5L Hybrid, saw a significant price reduction of Rs23,869,000, and new price stands at Rs29,990,000.

The power house SUV, Land Cruiser 300 ZX, now has a price tag of whopping Rs120,000,000, down from its previous price of Rs156,829,000, after a drop of Rs36,829,000.

The move follows that of Honda, KIA also announced a reduction in prices of its vehicles.

Toyota has stated that the new prices are subject to change and may be adjusted in the future. Final prices will be confirmed at the time of delivery, and the revised prices will be applicable to all orders invoiced on or after March 12, 2024.