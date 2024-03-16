Toyota CBU cars see big price reduction in Pakistan; Check latest rates here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's auto market remains in dire straits with back to back price hike over the last two years that also dented sales but Indus Motor Company (IMC) lowered prices of its imported cars.
The Japanese auto maker announced new Retail Selling Prices (RSPs) for two of the imported units Toyota Camry 2.5L Hybrid, and Land Cruiser 300 ZX.
|Model
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|Toyota Camry 2.5L Hybrid
|Rs.53,859,000
|Rs.29,990,000
|Rs.23,869,000
|Land Cruiser 300 ZX
|Rs.156,829,000
|Rs.120,000,000
|Rs.36,829,000
Toyota's classic Camry 2.5L Hybrid, saw a significant price reduction of Rs23,869,000, and new price stands at Rs29,990,000.
The power house SUV, Land Cruiser 300 ZX, now has a price tag of whopping Rs120,000,000, down from its previous price of Rs156,829,000, after a drop of Rs36,829,000.
The move follows that of Honda, KIA also announced a reduction in prices of its vehicles.
Toyota has stated that the new prices are subject to change and may be adjusted in the future. Final prices will be confirmed at the time of delivery, and the revised prices will be applicable to all orders invoiced on or after March 12, 2024.
Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.07
|184.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
