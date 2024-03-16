Seven Pakistan Army troops including two officers martyred in North Waziristan attack

RAWALPINDI – Seven Pakistan Army troops, including two officers, were martyred and six terrorists killed during an attack on a post of the security forces in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district.

In the early hours of 16 March 2024, a group of six terrorists attacked a post, the ISPR said in a statement on Saturday.

“As our troops foiled an initial attempt of intrusion, the terrorists rammed an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to collapse of portion of a building, resulting into Shahadat [martyrdom] of five brave sons of the soil,” read the official statement.

The martyrs include Havildar Sabir, Naik Khurshid, Sepoy Nasir, Sepoy Raja and Sepoy Sajjad.

During the conduct of ensuing clearance operation, the troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif, Ali effectively engaged and kiled all six terrorists.

However, during intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Lieutenant Colonel Ali (age: 39 years, resident of Karachi) and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar (age: 23 years, resident of District Talagang), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it said.