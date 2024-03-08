Four militants killed in counterterrorism operation in North Waziristan

Four militants were killed in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan on Friday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the militants were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces.
The ISPR said that security forces also seized weapons and explosive material from the terrorists, who were involved in multiple incidents of terrorism in the area.
The ISPR said the area was being cleared of militants.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.73
|750.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.17
|917.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.37
|733.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.94
|319.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
