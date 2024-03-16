Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold price in Pakistan witnessed decline on Saturday in line with decreasing international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs1,050 to settle at Rs227,500. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs900 to close at Rs195,045.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity plunged by $13 to drop to $2,175 ounce.

Meanwhile, no change was witnessed in silver prices as per tola price stands at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 for 10 gram.

A day earlier, gold prices remained unchanged in domestic market of Pakistan and international market on Friday.

The per tola gold price remained steady at Rs228,550 per tola and Rs195,945 per 10-gram.