Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 November 2021
09:47 AM | 9 Nov, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 113,500 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,310 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 89,200 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 104,041.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 113500
|PKR 1,539
|Karachi
|PKR 113,500
|PKR 1,539
|Islamabad
|PKR 113,550
|PKR 1,539
|Peshawar
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,539
|Quetta
|PKR 113,650
|PKR 1,539
|Sialkot
|PKR 113,500
|PKR 1,539
|Attock
|PKR 113,500
|PKR 1,539
|Gujranwala
|PKR 113,500
|PKR 1,539
|Jehlum
|PKR 113,500
|PKR 1,539
|Multan
|PKR 113,640
|PKR 1,539
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 113,500
|PKR 1,539
|Gujrat
|PKR 113,500
|PKR 1,539
|Nawabshah
|PKR 113,500
|PKR 1,539
|Chakwal
|PKR 113,500
|PKR 1,539
|Hyderabad
|PKR 113,600
|PKR 1,539
|Nowshehra
|PKR 113,500
|PKR 1,539
|Sargodha
|PKR 113,500
|PKR 1,539
|Faisalabad
|PKR 113,500
|PKR 1,539
|Mirpur
|PKR 113,500
|PKR 1,539
