Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 November 2021
Web Desk
09:47 AM | 9 Nov, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 113,500 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,310 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 89,200 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 104,041.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 113500 PKR 1,539
Karachi PKR 113,500 PKR 1,539
Islamabad PKR 113,550 PKR 1,539
Peshawar PKR 113,600 PKR 1,539
Quetta PKR 113,650 PKR 1,539
Sialkot PKR 113,500 PKR 1,539
Attock PKR 113,500 PKR 1,539
Gujranwala PKR 113,500 PKR 1,539
Jehlum PKR 113,500 PKR 1,539
Multan PKR 113,640 PKR 1,539
Bahawalpur PKR 113,500 PKR 1,539
Gujrat PKR 113,500 PKR 1,539
Nawabshah PKR 113,500 PKR 1,539
Chakwal PKR 113,500 PKR 1,539
Hyderabad PKR 113,600 PKR 1,539
Nowshehra PKR 113,500 PKR 1,539
Sargodha PKR 113,500 PKR 1,539
Faisalabad PKR 113,500 PKR 1,539
Mirpur PKR 113,500 PKR 1,539

