Markets allowed to open till midnight

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted permission for markets to operate until midnight during the month of Ramadan.
Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court presided over hearings related to anti-smog measures.
The court sanctioned the extension of market hours until 12 midnight, and on Saturdays and Sundays, until 1 am.
Additionally, the LHC instructed restaurants to present a parking plan to the court. The judicial commission member informed the court about the limited parking space in restaurants despite spacious dining halls.
The LHC also took notice of a restaurant owner’s misconduct towards the judicial commission staff and directed authorities to identify the individual and report back to the court.
Justice Shahid Karim emphasized that the court’s efforts were aimed at the welfare of the people, urging cooperation from all parties.
The judicial commission member reported ongoing cleanliness efforts at Tollinton Market, revealing concerns about trucks transporting ‘dead’ chicken to the market in the morning.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.4
|750.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.89
|173.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.98
|320.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.