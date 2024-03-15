Markets allowed to open till midnight

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted permission for markets to operate until midnight during the month of Ramadan.

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court presided over hearings related to anti-smog measures.

The court sanctioned the extension of market hours until 12 midnight, and on Saturdays and Sundays, until 1 am.

Additionally, the LHC instructed restaurants to present a parking plan to the court. The judicial commission member informed the court about the limited parking space in restaurants despite spacious dining halls.

The LHC also took notice of a restaurant owner’s misconduct towards the judicial commission staff and directed authorities to identify the individual and report back to the court.

Justice Shahid Karim emphasized that the court’s efforts were aimed at the welfare of the people, urging cooperation from all parties.

The judicial commission member reported ongoing cleanliness efforts at Tollinton Market, revealing concerns about trucks transporting ‘dead’ chicken to the market in the morning.