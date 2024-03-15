BISE Rawalpindi 9th Class Roll Number slip 2024 download

RAWALPINDI – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi’s roll number slips for 9th class students are available online for download ahead of first annual examination 2024.
The secondary school part-I examination are set to begin from March 19 in Rawalpindi and other cities of Punjab soon after the written papers of class 10 end on March 18.
The Rawalpindi Board in a statement said that public and affiliated schools can download the roll number slips of the regular students from official website by using their login credentials.
Private candidates can also download the roll number slips online from official website of the BISE Rawalpindi.
It is mandatory for all public and private candidates to bring their roll number slips with them to the examination centre otherwise they will not be allowed to appear in class 9 exams.
Private students can download the roll number slips by clicking here. They can download it by form no, B-Form nom and roll no.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.4
|750.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.89
|173.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.98
|320.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
