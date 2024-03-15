BISE Rawalpindi 9th Class Roll Number slip 2024 download

RAWALPINDI – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi’s roll number slips for 9th class students are available online for download ahead of first annual examination 2024.

The secondary school part-I examination are set to begin from March 19 in Rawalpindi and other cities of Punjab soon after the written papers of class 10 end on March 18.

The Rawalpindi Board in a statement said that public and affiliated schools can download the roll number slips of the regular students from official website by using their login credentials.

Private candidates can also download the roll number slips online from official website of the BISE Rawalpindi.

It is mandatory for all public and private candidates to bring their roll number slips with them to the examination centre otherwise they will not be allowed to appear in class 9 exams.

Class 9 Roll Number Slip 2024 for Private Students Rawalpindi Board

Private students can download the roll number slips by clicking here. They can download it by form no, B-Form nom and roll no.