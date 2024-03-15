Islamabad annual token tax on Honda City 1.2 March 2024 update

ISLAMABAD – Excise and Taxation Department, also known as Islamabad Excise, is responsible for collecting prescribed taxes and excise duties, including token tax on vehicles, on behalf of the government.

The prominent functions of the department include the execution of registration and transfer of vehicles. It receives token tax on vehicles, which is evaluated on the basis of the engine capacity, from the owners.

It collects lifetime token tax on vehicles up to 1000cc and annual tax from vehicles with engine capacity above 1000cc.

The owners of the Honda City 1.2, which is one of the most-selling vehicles in Pakistan, are bound to pay annual token tax as its engine capacity stands at 1199cc.

Token Tax for Honda City 1.2 in Islamabad

The Islamabad Excise collects annual token tax from owners of the Honda City 1.2. As this vehicle falls in the category of 1001 to 1300cc, the annual token tax stands unchanged at Rs1,500.

Honda City 1.2 Latest Price in Pakistan

The price of Honda City 1.2 MT (manual) stands at Rs4,649,000 while the CVT variant is available for Rs4,689,000 in Pakistan.

