Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Islamabad annual token tax on Honda City 1.2 March 2024 update

03:06 PM | 15 Mar, 2024
Islamabad annual token tax on Honda City 1.2 March 2024 update
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Excise and Taxation Department, also known as Islamabad Excise, is responsible for collecting prescribed taxes and excise duties, including token tax on vehicles, on behalf of the government.

The prominent functions of the department include the execution of registration and transfer of vehicles. It receives token tax on vehicles, which is evaluated on the basis of the engine capacity, from the owners.

It collects lifetime token tax on vehicles up to 1000cc and annual tax from vehicles with engine capacity above 1000cc.

The owners of the Honda City 1.2, which is one of the most-selling vehicles in Pakistan, are bound to pay annual token tax as its engine capacity stands at 1199cc.

Token Tax for Honda City 1.2 in Islamabad

The Islamabad Excise collects annual token tax from owners of the Honda City 1.2. As this vehicle falls in the category of 1001 to 1300cc, the annual token tax stands unchanged at Rs1,500.

Honda City 1.2 Latest Price in Pakistan

The price of Honda City 1.2 MT (manual) stands at Rs4,649,000 while the CVT variant is available for Rs4,689,000 in Pakistan.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2024/cars-to-get-more-expensive-in-pakistan-after-imposition-of-25pc-sales-tax

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:06 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Islamabad annual token tax on Honda City 1.2 March 2024 update

02:06 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

BISE Rawalpindi 9th Class Roll Number slip 2024 download

02:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Markets allowed to open till midnight

01:19 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

FIA summons Sher Afzal Marwat over ‘controversial’ tweets

11:16 AM | 15 Mar, 2024

EU denies communication with PTI over Pakistan’s GSP+ status

09:40 AM | 15 Mar, 2024

FIR lodged after Ramadan ration bags looted in Lahore’s Chuhng area

Pakistan

04:24 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment 2024 Grade 8 in Punjab

12:49 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment SBA 2024 Grade 7 in Punjab

12:38 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

School Based Assessment for Grade 6 in Punjab 2024

05:22 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Roll Number slip 2024 download

11:24 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

Ramzan Relief Subsidy - Muft Rashan Riayat Program 2024: All details ...

03:10 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024: How much is fidya for skipping one 'roza' in Pakistan?

Advertisement

Latest

03:18 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

RENOvator: OPPO unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 March 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.8 281.75
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.4 750.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.89 173.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.18 733.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.98 320.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: