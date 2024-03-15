RENOvator: OPPO unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

LAHORE - The leading global smart device brand renowned for its innovation and premium offerings is thrilled to announce the return of the RENOvator with the highly anticipated OPPO Reno11 series.
After a three-year hiatus, the RENOvator makes a triumphant comeback, promising a new era of innovation and excellence in the smartphone industry.
At the heart of this exciting relaunch is the partnership with the illustrious actor and icon Fawad Khan, who returns as the face of innovation for OPPO. Fawad, who captivated audiences in the brand's previous campaigns, now lends his charisma and talent again to the OPPO family. His return symbolizes a reunion of two icons in the pursuit of pushing boundaries and setting new standards of extraordinary achievement.
The OPPO Reno series has always been synonymous with premium craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology. With the Reno11 series, OPPO raises the bar even higher, delivering a blend of sophistication, innovation, and performance that caters to the discerning tastes of consumers.
Launching the OPPO Reno11 series heralds a new chapter in OPPO's legacy of innovation and excellence. As the RENOvator returns, anticipation reaches unprecedented levels, setting the stage for a monumental unveiling that will redefine the smartphone landscape.
Stay tuned for the grand reveal of the OPPO Reno11 series, where innovation meets extraordinary, and the RENOvator reigns supreme.
Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.75
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.4
|750.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.89
|173.89
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.18
|733.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.98
|320.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
