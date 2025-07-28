Desperate India launches ‘Operation Mahadev’ after global humiliation over False Flag operation

ISLAMABAD – Modi led Indian government launched a new military campaign named ‘Operation Mahadev’ after widespread international criticism over its alleged false flag operation in Pahalgam. Analysts suggest Modi government is attempting to deflect attention from its diplomatic embarrassment and military failures by intensifying crackdowns in occupied Kashmir.

Reports of fake encounters and illegal detentions are surfacing once again, raising serious concerns about human rights violations. After reported failure of its previous campaign “Operation Sindoor,” India now initiated new military strategy titled “Operation Mahadev,” which Pakistani security sources claim is aimed at masking setbacks in the recent conflict between the two neighboring countries.

The new operation involves resumption of alleged staged encounters in Indian-occupied Kashmir to intensify crackdowns on the region’s ongoing freedom movement and bolstering the domestic political position of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The controversy gained momentum after the reported false flag operation in Pahalgam, which was quickly followed by a series of suspected fake military engagements conducted by Indian forces.

Pakistani officials condemned the operation and called for international scrutiny of India’s actions in the region, urging global human rights organizations to investigate the treatment of detainees and the alleged use of fabricated military engagements to justify internal crackdowns.