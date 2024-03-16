UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution to combat Islamophobia

NEW YORK – Pakistan's efforts against Islamophobia paid off at the global level as United Nations has passed a resolution against prejudice and hatred of Muslims.

Islamabad remains vocal advocate for addressing Islamophobia on global stage, including in United Nations. The Mulslim majority nation consistently raised concerns about rise of Islamophobic incidents and sentiments, calling for greater understanding and tolerance.

Lately, the international body endorsed a resolution tabled by Pakistan to combat Islamophobia on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. The resolution was filed by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nation which was passed with 115 votes in favor.

The resolution signals a collective effort to tackle Islamophobia globally. It garnered support from member states, highlighting the urgent need to combat discrimination and violence against Muslims. It specifically calls for action to stop violence against Muslims in the context of Islamophobia.

A major aspect of resolution is the call for the UN secretary-general to appoint a special envoy to combat Islamophobia, and need for coordinated efforts to counter Islamophobia, recognizing it as a threat to international peace and security.

By addressing the underlying causes and manifestations of this issue, the international community aims to promote mutual respect and harmony.

In accordance with International Day to Combat Islamophobia, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged for peace and order during Holy Month of Ramadan in his address to the General Assembly.

He emphasized the need to unite against intolerance and bigotry, and highlighted the role of social media platforms in fueling hate speech and called for an end to harassment based on religion.