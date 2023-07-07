Pakistan asks OIC to chalk out strategy against rising Islamophobic incidents

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to chalk out a coordinated and comprehensive strategy, aimed at raising global awareness about its perspective and building legal and political deterrence against rising incidents of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia.

In a telephonic conversation with OIC Secretary-General Hissein Ibrahim Taha on Friday, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan's strong condemnation of these willful and provocative acts which have hurt sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

Shehbaz stressed that vilification of religion, revered religious personalities, Holy scriptures and symbols could not be condoned on the self-serving pretext of freedom of expression and protest.

He appreciated the OIC Secretary-General's role in articulating Muslim Ummah's concerns and demands about these Islamophobic trends and incidents.

While welcoming the convening of an urgent debate at the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on the issue, the Prime Minister underscored that the OIC must raise the issue with the UN Secretary-General and at other relevant forums and bodies within the UN system.

The OIC Secretary-General echoed Pakistan's condemnation and concerns about the despicable incidents of the public desecration of the Holy Quran. He reaffirmed OIC's firm commitment to tackle the contemporary scourge of Islamophobia.

Mr. Hissein Ibrahim Taha lauded Pakistan's leading role in OIC deliberations in general and on this issue in particular.