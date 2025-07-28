ISLAMABAD – Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail remains at center of multi-billion rupee scandal allegedly hidden under guise of the Nashonuma Program, the state run government nutrition initiative aimed to help malnourished mothers and children.

Sources revealed that program’s budget mysteriously jumped from Rs2 billion to staggering Rs21 billion, with Ismail Industries. Miftah’s own company, as the Only bidder. It sounds like Coincidence but insiders say Absolutely not.

While sitting in the coveted seat of Finance Minister, Miftah reportedly expanded program and then awarded contract to his own firm. Critics are calling this “budget manipulation for personal gain which is national betrayal hidden behind a humanitarian mask.

Miftah lately launched scathing attacks on Pakistan’s cryptocurrency policies. But analysts now believe this was calculated move to divert attention from his ‘dirty business’. With Pakistan becoming regional leader in crypto regulation, Miftah’s anti-crypto rhetoric is now being seen as dangerously aligned with anti-Pakistan narratives.

As global superpowers engage Pakistan via “crypto diplomacy,” insiders warn that Miftah’s narrative could be playing right into enemy hands, especially India’s. Is he unknowingly or deliberately? weakening Pakistan’s economic sovereignty?

To make things worse, Miftah reportedly falsely claimed membership in Deputy PM Ishaq Dar’s Sugar Advisory Board — a claim sources call completely fabricated.

As outrage grows, citizens and watchdogs are demanding a full audit, investigation, and public apology. “He has violated public trust and his oath as a minister,” one source said.