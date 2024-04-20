Hina Rizvi ties the knot with Ammar Khan in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Hina Rizvi, who is the sister of legendary Sangeeta, has tied the know with Ammar Ahmed Khan.
The wedding ceremony of “Umeed” actress was organized in Karachi and it was attended by Sangeeta, family members close relatives and friends.
The 41-year-old celebrity dazzled in gold dress while groom donned golden sherwani for their big day, showed the photos shared on Instagram.
A few days ago, Hina had shared photos of her “Mayoun” which was attended by several showbiz celebrities and family members.
Fans and social media users have congratulated the couple on their marriages and extended wishes for the future after their wedding photos went viral.
On the work front, Hina Rizvi has performed roles in “Fairytale, Bashr-e-Momin, Umeed, College Gate, Bandish, Taqdeer” and others.
Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
