Hina Rizvi ties the knot with Ammar Khan in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Hina Rizvi, who is the sister of legendary Sangeeta, has tied the know with Ammar Ahmed Khan.

The wedding ceremony of “Umeed” actress was organized in Karachi and it was attended by Sangeeta, family members close relatives and friends.

The 41-year-old celebrity dazzled in gold dress while groom donned golden sherwani for their big day, showed the photos shared on Instagram.

A few days ago, Hina had shared photos of her “Mayoun” which was attended by several showbiz celebrities and family members.

Fans and social media users have congratulated the couple on their marriages and extended wishes for the future after their wedding photos went viral.

On the work front, Hina Rizvi has performed roles in “Fairytale, Bashr-e-Momin, Umeed, College Gate, Bandish, Taqdeer” and others.