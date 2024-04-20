Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Hina Rizvi ties the knot with Ammar Khan in Karachi

05:37 PM | 20 Apr, 2024
Hina Rizvi ties the knot with Ammar Khan in Karachi
Source: Instagram

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Hina Rizvi, who is the sister of legendary Sangeeta, has tied the know with Ammar Ahmed Khan. 

The wedding ceremony of “Umeed” actress was organized in Karachi and it was attended by Sangeeta, family members close relatives and friends. 

The 41-year-old celebrity dazzled in gold dress while groom donned golden sherwani for their big day, showed the photos shared on Instagram. 

A few days ago, Hina had shared photos of her “Mayoun” which was attended by several showbiz celebrities and family members. 

Fans and social media users have congratulated the couple on their marriages and extended wishes for the future after their wedding photos went viral. 

On the work front, Hina Rizvi has performed roles in “Fairytale, Bashr-e-Momin, Umeed, College Gate, Bandish, Taqdeer” and others.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:28 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Ayeza Khan radiates elegance in mesmerizing red outfit

05:37 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Hina Rizvi ties the knot with Ammar Khan in Karachi

07:57 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Malala to feature in new season of British comedy 'We Are Lady Parts'

05:49 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Sehar Khan looks mesmerising in red outfit

04:50 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Yashma Gill shares unseen photos, clips from her hospital stay

02:30 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

TikTok star Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral

Lifestyle

12:13 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Hania Aamir’s new pictures from London trip go viral

01:00 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Parineeti Chopra clears air about pregnancy, plastic surgery rumours

08:55 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Raj Kundra's assets seized in Bitcoin Ponzi Scam, Shilpa Shetty in ...

02:19 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Ken Doll claps back at Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, Adnan Siddiqui over ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:35 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Injured Azam Khan ruled out of New Zealand T20I series 

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 20 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: