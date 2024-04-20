Search

SportsTop News

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Match Timings, Live Score and Live Streaming

Web Desk
06:08 PM | 20 Apr, 2024
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Match Timings, Live Score and Live Streaming

RAWALPINDI—The second T20 match of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to take place today (Saturday). 

The series opener was abandoned due to rain. The toss was also delayed by 30 minutes due to the weather.

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and chose to bat, but the game was unable to begin due to rain for two and a half hours.

During this match, Pakistan handed T20I caps to batsman Usman Khan, spinner Abrar Ahmed, and all-rounder Muhammad Irfan Khan.

Robinson, on the other hand, made his debut for New Zealand. Meanwhile, veteran pacer Mohammad Amir returned to action after almost four years out. 

He had previously retired after a fallout with management. However, the game was shortened to just two deliveries as rain returned after Shaheen Afridi dismissed Tim Robinson on the second ball of the match.

 Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match be played?

 The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

 What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match start?

 The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will start at 7:30 pm PST.

 Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match?

 The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be telecast in Pakistan on PTV Sports.

 Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match?

 The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on PTV Sport in Pakistan and FanCode in India.

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 20 April forex rates

Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

