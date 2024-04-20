Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20: Match Timings, Live Score and Live Streaming

RAWALPINDI—The second T20 match of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to take place today (Saturday).

The series opener was abandoned due to rain. The toss was also delayed by 30 minutes due to the weather.

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and chose to bat, but the game was unable to begin due to rain for two and a half hours.

During this match, Pakistan handed T20I caps to batsman Usman Khan, spinner Abrar Ahmed, and all-rounder Muhammad Irfan Khan.

Robinson, on the other hand, made his debut for New Zealand. Meanwhile, veteran pacer Mohammad Amir returned to action after almost four years out.

He had previously retired after a fallout with management. However, the game was shortened to just two deliveries as rain returned after Shaheen Afridi dismissed Tim Robinson on the second ball of the match.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will start at 7:30 pm PST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be telecast in Pakistan on PTV Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on PTV Sport in Pakistan and FanCode in India.