Motorbike bomb blast kills two, injures 11 in Balochistan’s Barkhan

BARKHAN – At least two people were killed and 11 others injured on Monday after a bomb planted in a motorcycle exploded in the main market of Rakhni, Barkhan district, officials confirmed.

Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khosa said the device, hidden in a parked motorbike, detonated near crowded shops, damaging nearby buildings and a vehicle. Four of the injured are in critical condition and were rushed to a hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Emergency measures have been enforced across Barkhan hospitals. Police, Levies, and FC personnel have secured the area and launched a search for those responsible.

This incident follows a similar blast in March in Khuzdar, where four people were killed by a remote-controlled IED attached to a motorcycle.