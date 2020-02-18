UNSG Guterres visits Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort
07:24 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
UNSG Guterres visits Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort
LAHORE – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres along with his delegation paid a visit to historic Badshahi Mosque and Lahore Fort on Tuesday.

Provincial Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah and Badshahi Mosque’s Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad guided the UN dignitaries to various sections of the mosque.

Antonio Guterres took keen interest in the magnificent architectural work of Mughal Era and appreciated the aesthetic sense of Mughal emperors.

On this occasion, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad also presented a book titled “Paighaam-e-Pakistan” to the visiting UN Secretary General.

At Lahore Fort, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari boarded the distinguished guest on a traditional vehicle ‘Rangeela Rickshaw’ and made a tour to different parts of the historic fort including Shesh Mahal, Shahi Bawarchikhana, Dewan-e-Khas and Dewan-e-Aam.

WCLA Director General also briefed Antonio Guterres and other UN delegates about the repair and renovation of damaged sections of Lahore Fort.

It is to mention that law enforcement agencies ensured strict security and surveillance during the visit of high-profile personalities.

