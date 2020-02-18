At Kartarpur, UNSG lauds Pakistan’s efforts for peace, interfaith harmony
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:20 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
At Kartarpur, UNSG lauds Pakistan’s efforts for peace, interfaith harmony
LAHORE – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday appreciated Pakistan for its efforts and effective measures to restore peace and promote interfaith harmony in the region.

He acknowledged this fact during his visit to Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, recently developed and opened up by Pakistan for Sikh community from across the world, in Narowal district of Punjab.

The UN Secretary General remarked that Kartarpur Corridor Project is a glaring example of Pakistan’s advocacy for peace and interfaith harmony in the world in general and in the region in particular.

Guterres was confident that Karturpur Corridor would further harness peace, tolerance, love, brotherhood and interfaith harmony not only in the region but also the world over.

The UN chief also appreciated the facilities being provided by Pakistan government to Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) and general visitors at Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

Earlier, All Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee and Evacuee Trust Property Board officials welcomed the UN Secretary General at Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, while Federal Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri was also present.

The UN dignitary was also briefed in detail about Kartarpur Corridor Project including the facilities by Pakistan government, and the project’s agreement between Pakistan and India.

He was apprised that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken initiative of Kartarpur Corridor Project to facilitate Sikh community of India and rest of the world.

While wearing an orange scarf, a tenet of Sikh religion, Antonio Guterres took a round of various sections of Darbar Sahib. He was also served with traditional food in lunch. While a good number of Sikh Yatrees from India was also present.

It is to mention that law enforcement agencies put a foolproof security apparatus in place in and around the Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

