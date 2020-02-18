Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll
10:33 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
KABUL – Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani has been declared the winner of last September's election following delays due to allegations of vote-rigging. 

Talking to media in Kabul, Election commission chief Hawa Alam Nuristani said 137,000 votes classed as suspicious and 12,012 votes cast outside polling hours had been found to be valid during a special audit.

The results of the election held on September 28 this year showed Ghani managed to bag 923,868 votes and 50.64 per cent while top rival Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah earned 720,990 votes and 39.52%.

