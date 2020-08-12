International Youth Day being observed today

02:01 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
NEW YORK - International Youth Day is being celebrated on Wednesday (today).

The day is marked to highlight the ways in which the engagement of young people at local, national and global levels is enriching national and multilateral institutions.

Theme of this year's International Youth Day is, “Youth Engagement for Global Action”.

