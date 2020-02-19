UN Secretary General leaves for home after concluding four-day successful visit of Pakistan

LAHORE - The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has departs Pakistan after concluding a four-day visit to the country in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to media details, Pakistan’s permanent representative at the United Nations Munir Akram see off Antonio Guterres at the airport.

During his four-day stay in Pakistan Antonio Guterres participated in the “International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity” and delivered a keynote address.

UN chief also held meetings with key leadership of the country. He also held a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Antonio Gutres lauded Pakistan s efforts in fight against terrorism.

The UN chief also paid special visits to Lahore and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. During his visit to Lahore, UN Secretary General visited Shahi Qila and Badshahi Mosque.

He also administered polio drops to children at Kindergarten. Antonio Guterres was presented with an album containing pictures of his four day visit to Pakistan upon his return.