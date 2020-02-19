PM Imran takes notice of illegal concrete construction in green areas
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Interior Minister to establish complaint management system at every police station of the capital and make Islamabad a model safe and secure city.

Presiding over a meeting on civic amenities in the capital, he stressed capacity-building of Islamabad Police and taking steps according to the required needs relating to human resource.

Taking serious notice of illegal concrete construction in green areas of capital, the Prime Minister said action would be taken against those violating the CDA bye-laws.

