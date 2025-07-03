Swat tragedy probe report: Tourists blamed for the incident

PESHAWAR – The inquiry report on the tragic incident in Swat River has been submitted by the Commissioner of Malakand to the Provincial Inspection Team, detailing the circumstances leading to the incident.

According to the report, heavy rainfall caused the river’s water level to surge to 77,782 cusecs. Preliminary findings indicate that 17 tourists were trapped in the floodwaters — 10 from Sialkot, 6 from Mardan, and one local resident.

The report further reveals that construction activity in the river had altered its natural flow, lowering the water level at the accident site, which encouraged tourists to venture into the area.

Details of the incident show the tourists arrived at a hotel at 8:31 AM and entered the river by 9:31 AM. Although the hotel security guard attempted to stop them, they accessed the river from the rear. At 9:45 AM, a call for rescue was made as water levels began rising.

Rescue teams reached the site by 10:05 AM. All concerned departments had already been alerted due to flood warnings and multiple weather advisories had been issued.

Officials were assigned emergency duties in advance, and an anti-encroachment operation along the riverbanks had already been planned. Section 144 had been imposed across Malakand Division since June 2.

On June 24, a fresh order under Section 144 specifically banned swimming and boating in Swat River. Of the 17 tourists, four were rescued immediately, 12 bodies were recovered, and one person remains missing.

The report also states that flash floods swept away 75 people across various parts of Swat. In response, several officials including the Deputy Commissioner, ADC, Assistant Commissioners of Babuzai and Khwazakhela, the District Emergency Officer, and the Tehsil Municipal Officer have been suspended.

Following the tragedy, the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited the site on June 28 and imposed a complete ban on mining activities in the area.